Large crowds watched RAF Tornado jets mark their retirement with a final flypast over RAF Cosford in Shropshire.
People across Britain are getting a chance to say farewell to the fighter jets on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as they fly around the UK.
The fleet, based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, will be retired from service by the end of March.
Station Commander Group Capt Ian Townsend said it will be a "superb celebration" of the plane.
19 Feb 2019
