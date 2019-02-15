The men who rebuilt a steam engine

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Men rebuild steam engine for Severn Valley Railway
A steam locomotive which stood largely unloved and rusting for more than two decades has been brought back to life by a heritage railway.
On Saturday, Locomotive 75069 will return to duty on the Severn Valley Railway, pulling the first passenger service in 2019 out of Bridgnorth to Kidderminster.
More than £900,000 has been spent restoring the engine, with specialist staff at the heritage railway spending more than 25,000 hours on the project.
Video journalist: John Bray
