The men who rebuilt a steam engine

Video

A steam locomotive which stood largely unloved and rusting for more than two decades has been brought back to life by a heritage railway.

On Saturday, Locomotive 75069 will return to duty on the Severn Valley Railway, pulling the first passenger service in 2019 out of Bridgnorth to Kidderminster.

More than £900,000 has been spent restoring the engine, with specialist staff at the heritage railway spending more than 25,000 hours on the project.

Video journalist: John Bray