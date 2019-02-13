Exeter murder neighbours 'in complete shock'

Video

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three men in their 80s - two of whom were believed to be twins - were found dead in Exeter.

The bodies of two 84-year-olds, named locally as Dick and Roger Carter, were found on Tuesday, a day after that of another man aged 80.

Police said the level of violence used against all three had led them to link the deaths.

Three people living close to the elderly twins have described their shock that something like this could have happened in their area.