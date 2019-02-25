'She could cry and beg but I wouldn’t eat'

Media player
Mother and daughter's anorexia fight brings them closer
A mother and daughter have described how working to overcome an eating disorder has brought them closer together.
When Annabelle developed anorexia as a teenager, her mother said she "armed herself with knowledge" to help her daughter.
The pair said early intervention was a means of treating the condition.
This animation was produced by BBC South East to mark Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2019.
If you've been affected by any of the issues in this animation, you can find support on BBC Action Line.
25 Feb 2019
