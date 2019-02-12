'I get paid to live my princess dream'

Media player
Fairy princess: How I created my dream job
Hayley Marie Ashley quite literally lives the life of a princess.
The mum-of-two surprises children at birthday parties when she appears dressed as fairytale characters.
The 29-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, set up her business, Wish Upon A Princess, three years ago while she was on maternity leave.
She wanted a job with flexible hours and a short commute so she could arrange her work around time with her young family.
Ms Ashley launched her business on social media and says she's living her dream.
Video journalist: Stephanie Barnard
12 Feb 2019
