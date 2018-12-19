'I lost my job after having a baby'

Video

MPs have been urged to legislate to monitor the use of all non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in the hope of preventing women being forced out of jobs after giving birth.

It comes as the campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed gave evidence to the House of Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee.

The Victoria Derbyshire Programme spoke to a mother-of-two who lost her job when she returned to work after maternity leave.

