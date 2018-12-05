'They live in one room'
Spending Christmas in one room

Carly Stutter and her three children are living in one room in temporary B&B accommodation after rising rents forced them out of their last place.

This will be the second Christmas they have spent living this way.

  • 05 Dec 2018
