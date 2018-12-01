Media player
Animal welfare: Is it safe for cats to be vegan?
The RSPCA recently warned owners of cats on vegan diets they could face prosecution.
But alongside a growing trend of veganism more cat owners now want to share their animal-friendly values with their feline companions.
That preference sparks a serious question that scientists, vets and vegans' can't agree on - can cats be vegan?
BBC News has been to see Joanna Farr, an owner with two vegan cats.
Video Journalist: Adam Paylor
01 Dec 2018
