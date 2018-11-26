Wife of Matthew Hedges reacts to pardon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matthew Hedges' wife 'elated' at pardon
The wife of jailed British academic, Matthew Hedges, says she is "elated" that her husband has been pardoned by the United Arab Emirates.
Daniela Tejada told Today that the news came as a surprise and she "can't wait to have him back."
Matthew Hedges was jailed for spying in the UAE but a presidential pardon means he can now return home.
26 Nov 2018
