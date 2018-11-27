'My business would only work in London'

Media player
UK jobs: 'London is where my business works'
Seamstress and pattern cutter Nyheke Lambert says she had to move from Birmingham to London to make her business work.
About one-third of all new jobs created in the UK in the past decade have been in London, analysis by the BBC's Shared Data Unit shows.
Ms Lambert says people know there are opportunities in the capital.
27 Nov 2018
