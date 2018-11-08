'If God created 8 days, we'd work 8 days'

Video

Diwali time is big business on Asian high streets like Soho Road in Birmingham.

Many of these shops were set up in the 1960s to serve migrant communities and to provide jobs. And while British high streets have struggled, Asian grocers continue to buck the trend.

Immigrant entrepreneurs in the small and medium sector of the economy are responsible for one-in-seven businesses in the UK, according to the Centre for Entrepreneurs (CFE).

But how have these businesses survived and does their resilience make them better equipped for the challenges of Brexit?