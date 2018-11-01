Ashamed of my anxiety

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mental health at university: Stress made me anxious
Christian Frank suffered anxiety when he studied at the University of Birmingham.
He said he was too embarrassed to seek help and going out and getting drunk only made the problem worse.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
01 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-45992367/mental-health-at-university-stress-made-me-anxiousRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window