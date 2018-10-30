'Pole dancing helped me find body confidence'
"I’m fat and that’s a fact."

Vanessa Martin says pole dancing and finding "other fat women online" helped her gain body confidence.

The 31-year-old from Solihull travels more than 50 miles each week to do a pole dancing class in Stafford.

Video journalist: Stephanie Barnard

