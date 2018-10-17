The statue of 'Victory over Blindness'

Video

A new statue has been unveiled outside Manchester Piccadilly Station.

'Victory over Blindness' portrays the sacrifice of soldiers who lost their sight during the First World War.

Blind Veterans UK commissioned the sculptor Johanna Dome-Guyot. The charity believes it is the only memorial in the UK to portray disabled veterans.

The statue will be a permanent reminder, not just of the sacrifices made in the First World War, but by generations since then.