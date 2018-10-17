Media player
Ice cream vans scoop world record
Ice creams vans in Crewe have gathered to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest parade of moving vans.
The minimum requirement to set the record is 50 (not 99), all moving at the same time with no more than 10 metre gap between them.
After 84 vans set off round the circuit, the judge announced that they were official World Record holders.
17 Oct 2018
