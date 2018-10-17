Media player
BMX brothers Tre and Kye Whyte are aiming for Olympic glory
A BMX track in south London set up after London's 2012 Olympics has helped hone the talents of brothers, Tre and Kye Whyte.
The pair from Peckham are now on the British Cycling Academy programme and are hoping their success can help inspire the next generation of young people.
Video Journalist: Simone Stewart
17 Oct 2018
