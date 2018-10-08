Video

A father-of-two with advanced Motor Neurone Disease has abseiled more than 100ft deep underground.

Jason Liversidge, 42, from Rise near Hull, said the descent into Lancaster Hole in the Yorkshire Dales was his wife Liz's idea, and he is not a fan of small spaces.

You can see Jason's story on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 8 October or via iPlayer afterwards.