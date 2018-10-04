Video

Misogynoir... it's the combination of sexism and racism that affects black women in everyday life.

Jay-Ann Lopez set up the Black Girl Gamers to try to tackle misogynoir after she experienced a series of abusive messages while gaming. The community is a safe space online where women can connect and play together.

Jay is also a vocal influencer in the black community and is working to combat misogynoir in wider society.

She's been to meet the founder of Black Girl Festival, Paula Akpan, to talk about how prevalent misogynoir is and the ways it can be tackled.

Video journalists: Samantha Everett & Simone Stewart