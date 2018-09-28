Choirs perform at stations for BBC Music Day
Choirs perform at railway stations for BBC Music Day

Across the UK 40 choirs performed at railway stations for BBC Music Day.

Among them were performances at Sheffield Park in East Sussex and Guildford in Surrey.

Mark Heppell, from inChoir in Sussex, said: "We couldn't really say no."

  • 28 Sep 2018
