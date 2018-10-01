Video
Ford to refund 'engine fail' EcoBoost customers
Ford has offered to refund thousands of pounds to customers whose engines have failed, following a BBC investigation.
Hundreds of customers have said their cars with Ford EcoBoost engines have overheated, causing engine failure.
Others have reported their cars with 1.6-litre EcoBoost engines have burst into flames while they were driving.
Many 1.0-litre drivers had been told they had to pay for repairs, but Ford has now said it will cover the cost and refund customers who have already paid.
In a statement, the car giant said safety was its number one priority.
