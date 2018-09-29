'Racist abuse made me feel alone'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Woman racially abused while at university speaks out

Rufaro Chisango was racially abused while at Nottingham Trent university. As she prepares to return for another year, she talks about feeling "isolated" and "alone" at the time.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Sep 2018