Brain tumour girl fulfils mascot dream
Middlesbrough FC mascot Darcy fulfils dream to meet team

A five-year-old girl who has a brain tumour fulfilled her dream by being a mascot for Middlesbrough.

Boro supporter Darcy Asprey-Walsh led the team out ahead of their match against Bolton Wanderers and was delighted when she got to meet the players, especially her hero defender George Friend.

It was extra special for the family as Darcy's mother Debbie has terminal cancer.

  • 21 Sep 2018