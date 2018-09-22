Are you fit enough to be in the army?

Media player
The British army has introduced new fitness tests
The introduction of the new tests coincides with the opening of close combat infantry roles to women. The army says the tests are now harder.
It's the first time they've been changed in 20 years.
The BBC's defence correspondent Jonathan Beale had a go.
22 Sep 2018
