Police officer Stephen Light threatened to kill neighbour
A Northumbria Police sergeant has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after he attacked a neighbour in a row while he was drunk.
Stephen Light, 44, from Bede Close in Newcastle, was found guilty last month of malicious wounding, after he hit Andrew Grant on the back of the head with a metal kitchen roll holder at Mr Grant's home on Fountains Avenue in Workington.
The court heard that following his arrest Light, who was off duty at the time, told officers: "If you let me out I will kill him."
14 Sep 2018
