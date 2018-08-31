Recycled school uniforms 'helping hundreds'
Charity offering used school uniforms 'helping hundreds'

A charity in Halifax which gives away recycled school uniforms has helped hundreds of families over the summer.

The average cost of a high school uniform can be up to £200.

  • 31 Aug 2018
