The day John Noakes rode Flying Scotsman

The day Blue Peter's John Noakes rode Flying Scotsman
In 1963, the future of the locomotive known as "Flying Scotsman" looked bleak.
Under the plans of the notorious chair of British Railways Richard Beeching, the engine was due to be sent to the scrapyard along with hundreds of other steam locomotives.
But thanks to the intervention of a wealthy eccentric, it was unexpectedly saved and went on to become one of the world's most famous engines - much to the delight of Blue Peter's John Noakes, who climbed aboard in 1966.
29 Aug 2018
