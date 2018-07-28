Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trying to conquer my fear of flying
BBC Radio 5 Live listener Jo has an extreme fear of flying, and hasn't been on a plane for 20 years.
After a day-long course to try and help people with a phobia of flying, the final hurdle is a short, 30-minute flight from Birmingham International Airport.
Jo shared her feelings and fears as she built up to departure. But will she be able to take off?
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window