The boy with arthritis in his eyes

The boy whose arthritic eyes threaten Marine dream
Malachi Neat's goal in life is to become a Royal Marine.
But there's a problem - the 14-year-old from Coventry has arthritis in his eyes.
He is one of about 12,000 UK children who have the condition.
23 Jul 2018
