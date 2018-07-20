stalking
Karaoke bar worker recalls 'relentless' stalking

A karaoke bar worker has recalled how he "contemplated suicide" during an eight-year stalking ordeal.

The number of recorded stalking offences has trebled in England and Wales since 2014 - but prosecution rates have plunged, figures show.

