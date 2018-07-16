Video

A police officer was rammed into a roadside barrier by a teenage driver during a dramatic high speed chase in south London.

Dashcam footage shows Ramone Kidd, 19, driving his car straight at Sgt Chris Schultze in the early hours of 13 June.

Kidd, from Sutton, south London, had been followed by police down the A22 near Godstone after investigators linked his car to a burglary.

The clip, released by Surrey Police, shows officers attempting to box him in during the pursuit and smashing the windows of the vehicle.

Two 19-year-old men from Sutton and a 17-year-old were arrested at the scene.

Kidd was jailed for 23 months at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs and actual bodily harm.

The 19- and 17-year-old who were also arrested have been released under investigation for the burglary offences while inquiries continue.