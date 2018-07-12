Footage of Build-A-Bear offer queue

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' queue caught on video
Build-A-Bear shops across the country have been besieged by bargain hunters hoping to get their paws on a cut-price teddy.
The chain's "pay your age" offer was so popular it had to start turning customers away - amid reports of disturbances at some branches.
Twitter user @JRW_Fitness filmed this video while walking the length of the queue in Blackpool.
-
12 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window