Footage of Build-A-Bear offer queue
Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' queue caught on video

Build-A-Bear shops across the country have been besieged by bargain hunters hoping to get their paws on a cut-price teddy.

The chain's "pay your age" offer was so popular it had to start turning customers away - amid reports of disturbances at some branches.

Twitter user @JRW_Fitness filmed this video while walking the length of the queue in Blackpool.

  • 12 Jul 2018