The hidden dangers of open water swimming
Video

'Just don't go in' water safety experts advise

People are being advised not to cool off in rivers, canals, lakes or reservoirs during the UK heatwave.

In 2017, 255 people in the UK died from accidental drowning according to the National Water Safety Forum.

The Severn Area Rescue Association has a team of volunteers on standby 365 days a year to save lives in Hereford & Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Gwent.

With dozens of rescues to date this year it's experts are warning people to avoid the water.

  • 09 Jul 2018
