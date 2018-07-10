Children's book marks RAF centenary

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RAF centenary: Children's book marks 100th birthday
The RAF's centenary will be marked by a service at Westminster Abbey.
Over 100 aircraft will stage a flypast over Surrey, Essex and London.
To mark its birthday, the RAF has licensed a children's book by author Faye Beerling, from Herne Bay.
10 Jul 2018
