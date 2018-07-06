Media player
Video
'Psychic' goat predicts England v Sweden result
A milking goat from St Werburghs City Farm in Bristol has predicted an England win this weekend.
Barley has never displayed any psychic talent before, but volunteer Alex Bowsher said he was "sure she has it in her".
06 Jul 2018
