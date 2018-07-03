Media player
George Ormond case: 'You're scared, you're frightened'
Ex-footballer Derek Bell was abused between the ages of 12 and 16 by former coach George Ormond.
Ormond was convicted of the abuse in 2002. He has now been convicted of abusing a further 18 boys and young men.
03 Jul 2018
