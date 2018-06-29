'The library is vital to me as new mum'

Media player
Mum's worries over Northamptonshire library closures
New mother Rachael Ball says she worries for other parents over plans to close 21 libraries in Northamptonshire.
Children's play sessions at Kingsthorpe library are "vital" for her to get out of the house, meet new people and get advice, she said.
Community groups have registered their interest in running 17 of the libraries. But four in Far Cotton, St James, Finedon and Wollaston attracted no bids.
Northamptonshire County Council will not proceed with any library closures before the outcome of a judicial review, a spokesman said.
29 Jun 2018
