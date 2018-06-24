Working like a worm charmer
World Worm Charming Championship held in Cheshire

Summer often sees the re-emergence of intriguing customs. In Cheshire, hundreds of people have turned out for the 39th World Worm Charming Championship.

Contestants attempt to draw worms to the surface using a variety of techniques. The animals are then returned to the soil.

