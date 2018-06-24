Media player
World Worm Charming Championship held in Cheshire
Summer often sees the re-emergence of intriguing customs. In Cheshire, hundreds of people have turned out for the 39th World Worm Charming Championship.
Contestants attempt to draw worms to the surface using a variety of techniques. The animals are then returned to the soil.
24 Jun 2018
