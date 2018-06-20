Prescribed opioids 'shortened 456 lives'
Gosport hospital deaths: Prescribed opioids 'shortened 456 lives'

An independent inquiry into the concerns about the care of older patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital has concluded that "the lives of over 450 people were shortened as a direct result of the pattern of prescribing and administering opioids".

The former Bishop of Liverpool, the Rt Rev James Jones, delivered the statement.

  • 20 Jun 2018