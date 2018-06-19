Conjoined twins: We were one big baby

Video

Conjoined twins who made headlines around the world after their birth in 1970 have watched a news report of their arrival for the first time.

Anna and Barbara Rozycki, from Coventry, were joined at the chest and abdomen and shared the same liver.

Surgeons at Birmingham Children's Hospital successfully separated the sisters - the first time this had happened in the UK.

Watch this story in full in How the NHS Changed Our World, featuring Dr Hilary Jones, on BBC One in the Midlands at 19:00 BST on 20 June, or afterwards on iPlayer.