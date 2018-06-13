Media player
Aerial footage shows offshore wind farm in North Sea
Aerial footage shows an offshore wind farm with 91 turbines in the North Sea.
The Race Bank wind farm is between Blakeney Point, in Norfolk, and Chapel St Leonards, in Lincolnshire.
Danish energy firm Orsted, formerly Dong, says it is the fifth biggest in the world and can power about 500,000 British homes.
13 Jun 2018
