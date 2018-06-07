Media player
Tougher sentences call for child cruelty
A baby had to have both his legs amputated following serious physical abuse from his birth parents at their Maidstone home.
Tony, now aged three, is recovering well with his adoptive parents.
His birth parents were jailed for 10 years in February.
-
07 Jun 2018
