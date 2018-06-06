'Rude, arrogant?' rival cities trade insults
What do Nottingham and Derby really think of each other?

There's a long history of footballing rivalry between the East Midlands cities of Nottingham and Derby but does it carry on off the pitch?

The cities' fierce rivalry was highlighted in a recent YouGov survey about national identity.

We asked residents of each city what they thought of each other.

