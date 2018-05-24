New coastguard film sends 999 message
Video

Maritime and Coastguard Agency's new film sends 999 message

Up to half the UK's adult population still have no idea they should dial 999 in the event of a coastal emergency, a survey shows.

Of 2,000 adults questioned across the country, almost 50% were unaware of the phone service despite it being launched 50 years ago, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

A public information film starring two hapless cartoon characters, Joe and Petunia, was released in 1968.

Now, a new film has been made to mark the anniversary and to reinforce what people should do in an emergency.

