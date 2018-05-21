The mothers whose spirit IS will 'never kill'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We lost our sons to the same monster'

The mothers of a man killed in the Manchester bomb attack and a man who died fighting for so-called "Islamic State" have created perhaps the most unlikely of friendships.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.

  • 21 May 2018