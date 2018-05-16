Steel Banglez opens up about depression

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rap producer Steel Banglez opens up about mental health
Rap producer Steel Banglez shares his struggles with battling depression and how he was able to overcome it.
He says talking about his mental health helped him, and he wants other young people to do the same.
Video Journalist: Simone Stewart
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-44129278/rap-producer-steel-banglez-opens-up-about-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window