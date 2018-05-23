We made a social network to escape trolls
Three friends who were fed up with "mean comments" on Facebook set up their own social network to escape trolls.

Martin Lee, 31, Simon Schofield, 25 and Marc Froggatt, 31, created Weevl at the Park View Project, which helps vulnerable adults in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.

  • 23 May 2018
