'It's one of the worst feelings'

Clavia Chambers said being unable to access social housing is "one of the worst feelings".

According to the mother-of-two, a problem calculating her housing benefit when she took up seasonal work led to the debt.

Unable to find housing through the council or afford private rented properties, she has stayed with a succession of friends on their spare beds and sofas.

"You have a problem that is your problem, but you can't solve it," she said.