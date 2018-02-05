Media player
Poet Amina Atiq marks 100 years since women's vote
To mark 100 years since some women got the vote, her poem “What chance have I got?” questions identity, the pay gap and sexism.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
Video producer: Jessie Aru-Phillips.
05 Feb 2018
