What chance have I got?’ by Amina Atiq
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Poet Amina Atiq marks 100 years since women's vote

To mark 100 years since some women got the vote, her poem “What chance have I got?” questions identity, the pay gap and sexism.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.

Video producer: Jessie Aru-Phillips.

  • 05 Feb 2018
Go to next video: Suffragettes: Who was Emily Davison?