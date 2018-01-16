Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What does NHS compensation pay for?
Thomas Hord and his family were given almost £8m in compensation by the NHS after he was starved of oxygen during birth.
But what does the money pay for?
-
16 Jan 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window