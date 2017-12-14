Fly-tipping prosecutions tumble

Media player
Fly-tipping increases but prosecutions are down
Local authorities in England secured 1,571 fly-tipping prosecutions in 2016-17, fall of about a fifth compared to 2,209 in 2007-08
The government says councils now have more powers to fine fly-tippers.
The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils, wants to see a "more effective legal system".
14 Dec 2017
